Rudra Raju exits as Andhra Congress chief to pave way for Sharmila

Gidugu Rudra Raju has resigned as the president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), in a move that sources suggest may pave the way for the appointment of Y.S. Sharmila as the new party chief.

Rudra Raju, who was seen travelling with Rahul Gandhi on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, has handed in his resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

This comes amid the buzz that the AICC (All-India Congress Committee) may appoint Sharmila as the APCC president ahead of the simultaneous elections to the Andhra state Assembly and the Lok Sabha.

Rudra Raju, who was appointed APCC president in 2022, had recently welcomed Sharmila into the Congress. Sources say he offered to quit the post to make way for her.

Sharmila, sister of incumbent Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and daughter of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y. Rajasekhara Reddy, merged her YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) with the Congress on 4 January.