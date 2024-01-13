A turning point for the Congress in Andhra Pradesh?

One small step for an individual but a giant leap for the organisation” was how a senior Congress leader summed up the mood of the Andhra Pradesh unit following the induction of Y.S. Sharmila into the party. Daughter of popular Congress leader and twice chief minister of combined Andhra Pradesh, the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, and estranged sister of current chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Sharmila’s entry comes as a big boost ahead of simultaneous assembly and Lok Sabha elections in April-May.

Entrusting her a key position may not automatically lead to dramatic results, but her induction is being seen as a step towards securing some semblance of political relevance for a party relegated to the margins in Andhra Pradesh.

Sharmila has the unenviable task of revitalising the party and making it battle-ready to take on her elder brother’s YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). While it would be unreasonable to expect the grand old party — whose vote share was less than 2 per cent in the 2019 polls — to pull off an electoral miracle, the latest development is bound to breathe life into the moribund organisation and lift the spirits of the cadre.

Political observers caution that Congress leaders must temper their expectations, given the ground realities. “The fact remains that there is no political vacuum in the state waiting to be filled. Already, three formidable regional parties — YSRCP, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) — are in the fray. With this, both the national parties — BJP and Congress — appear to have been squeezed out,” political analyst and author Ramesh Kandula said.