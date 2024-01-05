Ready to take any responsibility: YS Sharmila after meeting Kharge

A day after merging the YSR Telangana Party with the Congress, Y.S. Sharmila called on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at the latter's residence in the national capital on Friday, and later said she is ready to take any responsibility given to her.

Sharmila told reporters that the Congress is thinking of giving her certain specific responsibilities on which she had a discussion with Kharge. "As I have already said, I am ready to take any responsibility given to me," said Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and daughter of late chief minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

She later posted on X that she took Kharge's guidance. "Happy to call on Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji. Took his guidance on the way forward and how to strengthen the party on different fronts. Excited to come up with what is next and new," she wrote.

Sharmila also called on AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal to discuss the responsibility to be given to her, on which she expects clarity in a day or two, she said.

She was inducted into the party by Kharge in the presence of former party president Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders on Thursday. Sharmila had then told media persons that she was delighted to merge YSR Telangana Party with the Congress, and said her father YSR not only served the Congress his entire life, but also gave his life serving the Congress.