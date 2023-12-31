BJP's lies are the strongest: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the promises made by him to double farmers' income by 2022, alleging that the "BJP's lies are the strongest".

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge wrote, "Narendra Modi ji, Today is the last day of 2023. You said that by 2022, every farmer's income would double. Every Indian would have a house and 24x7 electricity. The economy would become worth $5 trillion. All this did not happen, but every Indian knows that the BJP's lies are the strongest!"

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and its policies regarding farmers.