Raghav Chadha highlights 25 'unfulfilled promises' of BJP in RS

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Wednesday, 6 December highlighted "25 promises" and slammed the Central government for its "unfulfilled promises".

Addressing the Rajya Sabha during a brief discussion on the country's economic situation, Chadha highlighted the government's failure to uphold its commitment to "Acche Din", the slogan that propelled it to power in 2014.

Drawing attention to the BJP's pledge to forge a "New India" by "Amrit Kaal 2022", Chadha underscored the imminent arrival of 2024 and urged the government to make strides in fulfilling its commitments.

He highlighted 25 promises made by the BJP that remain "unfulfilled" till date.

He did a "fact-check" in the Upper House and targeted the government for its unfulfilled promise of achieving a $5 trillion economy by 2022.

While questioning the government on its housing-related promises, in a lighter vein, Chadha mentioned that even MPs' homes were being snatched.

Highlighting the 25 promises of the BJP, he said, the government had promised $5 trillion economy.