Couldn't raise people's issues in Parliament for 115 days: Raghav Chadha

AAP MP Raghav Chadha said on Monday, 4 December that he could not raise the issues of people in Parliament for 115 days since he was suspended from the Rajya Sabha and thanked the Supreme Court for its intervention, after a motion paved the way for his return to the Upper House.

Chadha was on Monday held guilty of presenting misleading facts to the media by the Privileges Committee of the Rajya Sabha and was allowed to attend the House proceedings after his suspension was ended through a motion.

"Today, in the parliamentary premises, I paid my respects to Mahatma Gandhi. Bapuji's life teaches us that no matter how tough the challenge, truth always triumphs," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader wrote on X.