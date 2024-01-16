YS Sharmila takes the helm in Andhra, as Congress looks to turn the tide

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) today, 16 January, appointed Y.S. Sharmila, the younger sister of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, as the new president of the party's state unit.

Sharmila's appointment comes a day after incumbent chief Gidugu Rudra Raju stepped down from the leadership of the APCC.

Sharmila, who is the daughter of the late Congress veteran and former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, had joined the Indian National Congress on 4 January and announced the merger of her YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) with the Congress.

Her outgoing counterpart Rudra Raju, whose resignation was announced yesterday in the media, had been a key supporter of accepting Sharmila into the fold and instrumental in the merger of the two parties.

At the time, Sharmila had expressed readiness to accept any responsibility given to her by the grand old party—even if it took her away from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Now, accepting her new role, Sharmila said she would work towards strengthening the party in the state.

In a post on social media platform 'X', she thanked AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, former presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and promised to work faithfully towards building the party to its past position of power in Andhra Pradesh with total commitment and integrity.

She also sought the support of the outgoing APCC president Raju and “every other leader of the party in the state” to be able to build on the party. Raju has been known as one of Sharmila's staunchest supporters.