Phone tapping case: Two senior police officials arrested in Hyderabad

Two more senior police officials have been arrested by Hyderabad Police in connection with the case of phone tapping and destroying certain computer systems and official data.

During the investigation, additional DCP Thirupathanna and additional superintendent of police N Bhujanga Rao, were arrested, an official release from Hyderabad police late on Saturday night, 24 March, said.

The two police officials had earlier worked as additional superintendents of police in the special intelligence bureau (SIB) and intelligence department, respectively.

They were accused of colluding with suspended DSP of the SIB, D Praneeth Rao, who was earlier arrested by Hyderabad police for allegedly erasing the intelligence information from various electronic gadgets as well as for alleged phone tapping during the previous BRS regime.