HC quashes two phone tapping cases filed against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla

In a relief to senior IPS officer and Maharashtra's former intelligence chief Rashmi Shukla, the Bombay High Court on Friday quashed two FIRs registered against her for alleged illegal phone tapping.

Two first information reports (FIRs) were filed against Shukla - one in Pune and another at Colaba in south Mumbai - for allegedly illegally tapping the phones of opposition leaders when Devendra Fadnavis was the chief minister of the state.

The FIRs were registered when the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was in power.