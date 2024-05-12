Herald View: Over to us, the people of India

At the half-way point in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections — with voting done and dusted for three phases, accounting for 285 seats — it looks like the battle has opened up. At the very least, all the certainties of a decisive BJP victory have evaporated, and people are wondering what, if anything, remains in the ruling party’s bag of dirty tricks.

The people know who has the money and muscle: remember electoral bonds? They know the Opposition does not: remember the frozen Congress bank accounts? They’ve heard Prime Minister Modi’s speeches on the campaign trail — the mangalsutra invocation in Banswara, Rajasthan, must still ring in their ears.

They know that elected chief ministers have been jailed in the run-up to these elections. They have a fair sense of how scrupulously fair the umpire is — despite “mangalsutra” and other such flagrantly communal exhortations on the campaign trail, for the Election Commission of India (ECI), Prime Minister Modi can do no wrong, he is too holy to be even censured...

By now, the people surely know, naysayers and diehards included, that there is a certain desperation in the BJP’s bravado. They may still be sceptical of election analyses (by independent media) that sniff change in the air, but they also know better than to pay heed to mainstream media’s lap dance.

Chances are the people, we, who vote and send these people up to Parliament, have had quite enough of all this and want a break. Chances are the people want to return to their everyday concerns — the elusive job, the precarious livelihood, the bulldozed home, making ends meet and managing household budgets as prices soar and other such mundane necessities.