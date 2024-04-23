Mainstream media blacking out Congress, claims Supriya Shrinate

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate claimed that social media has helped her party to connect with people as mainstream media is "blacking out" the grand old party.

Respecting India's diversity, the party has been creating content in as many regional languages as possible, said Shrinate who heads the Congress social media and digital platforms cell.

She claimed that her party has 'far higher' engagement rates as compared to its competitor the BJP.

"Engagement rates on social media for Congress vis-a-vis our main competitor BJP are far higher. Our reach is far higher despite the fact that our actual followers are still lower than BJP," Shrinate, said in an interview with PTI in Guwahati.

The fact that "mainstream media chooses to ignore us but people still know us, what we are doing works in Congress' favour", she added.

On how the Congress is utilising social media to reach out to the masses, she said, "The strategy is simple. We mirror exactly what we do on the ground. I don't think social media and politics are two divorced things, they are complimentary to each other."