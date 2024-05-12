The Arvind Kejriwal case: Democracy in the dock

Arvind Kejriwal has been released for a few days to campaign, after which he has to return to jail.

He has not been convicted, of course, and is in jail merely because the BJP opposes his bail. What the judges observed about Kejriwal: He is 'the chief minister of Delhi and a leader of one of the national parties. No doubt, serious accusations have been made, but he has not been convicted. He does not have any criminal antecedents. He is not a threat to society'.

The court also noted that the case was registered in 2022, but Kejriwal was arrested on 21 March this year, days before voting began.

Voting began on 19 April. Kejriwal missed more than a month of the initial campaign and then was kept in jail while three phases of the election were carried out. It was his wife who was campaigning on his behalf around the country.

Will such an election be considered free and fair when results are out on 4 June?

Locking up your opponents while you are free to campaign is the sort of 'election' that happens in nations that are called autocracies.