Lok Sabha polls: Congress unveils Paanch Nyay in full with focus on workers, weaker sections

On Saturday, as Congress MP Rahul Gandhi wrapped up the 63rd and final day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai, party president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a press conference in Bengaluru to highlight the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, and its concept of ‘Paanch Nyay’ (five principles of justice), which the party will enact if voted to power in the elections, which begin from 19 April.

With the party having announced ‘Nari Nyay’ (justice for women), ‘Kisaan Nyay’ (for farmers) and ‘Yuva Nyay’ (for youth) earlier, Kharge focused on ‘Shramik Nyay’ (for labourers) and ‘Hissedari Nyay’ (for Dalits, Adivasis, Backward/ OBCs, minorities, and weaker sections). With five key points for five categories, the party is thus committed to 25 principles.

The five highlights of the Shramik Nyay scheme are:

Health Rights: The Congress will guarantee legislation on health rights for labourers, as well as arrangements for free medical tests, treatment, medication, surgery, rehabilitative and palliative care, and universal healthcare in the unorganised sector and for people with disabilities.

Minimum wage: The Congress will increase a minimum wage for workers of Rs 400 per day at the national level, which will also apply to MGNREGA workers.

Urban employment guarantee: The Congress will enact an employment guarantee law for urban areas, under which public infrastructure will be built, cities adapted to climate change, and the social service system boosted.