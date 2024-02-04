Modi's guarantee is guarantee of unemployment: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday, 4 January attacked the Centre over vacant government posts, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee is the "guarantee of unemployment".

In a post in Hindi on X, the Congress general secretary said that according to statistics, about 30 lakh government posts are vacant in the country.

"Crores of our youth are waiting for jobs, but in the last 10 years, the BJP government has done nothing, except propaganda, to fill these posts," she alleged.

In July 2022, the government had informed Parliament that in eight years, 22 crore youth applied for jobs but only seven lakh youth got the jobs, Gandhi said. That means approximately 21.93 crore eligible youth remained unemployed, she added.

"The BJP government, which promised two crore jobs annually, could neither provide existing jobs nor create new ones. The prime minister gives guarantees in elections. In reality, his guarantee is the guarantee of unemployment," Gandhi alleged.