Modi's guarantee a jumla, youth going to Israel for jobs: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Hitting out at the Narendra Modi government at the Centre over people seeking jobs in Israel, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on 30 January that talk of our US$ 5 trillion economy and 'Modi ka guarantee' are just a "jumla", with the real issue in the country being that unemployment and inflation are rife, for which the BJP government has no solution.

The Congress general secretary shared a video on X that showed people queuing up for a recruitment drive to send workers to Israel.

In her post, in Hindi, Gandhi Vadra said, "If there is a war situation anywhere, then first of all we rescue our citizens from there and bring them back to our country.

"But today unemployment has resulted in such a situation that the government is not even saving thousands of helpless youth from taking the risk of going to war-torn Israel."

"This shows that talk of things like 'USD 5 trillion economy', '2 crore jobs annually' and 'Modi's guarantee' during elections are just jumla [rhetoric]," she said.