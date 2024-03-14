Nari Nyay: Rahul Gandhi unveils 5 more guarantees

Addressing the crowd as part of his ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on 13 March, Gandhi first outlined the key initiatives aimed at uplifting underprivileged women if his party comes to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Today's Nashik stop saw Gandhi and Congress stalwart Jairam Ramesh elaborating on these guarantees and outlining five more—this time promising justice to farmers (Kisan Nyay).

The Congress campaign for the Lok Sabha elections ahead has upheld the same central tenet as Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra — justice, as promised to all citizens in the "first pillar" of the Preamble to the Constitution of India.

So far the Congress has in the last few days highlighted campaigns with five guarantees each for Yuva Nyay (justice for youth) and Nari Nyay (justice for women), as well as six promises of Adivasi Nyay (justice for the indigenous tribes of India) — a total of 16 so far, with promise of give more to come for farmers (Kisan Nyay) today, 14 March, aligning with the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Delhi today.

With these initiatives, the Congress campaign promises a more inclusive and equitable society, prioritising the rights of minorities and empowerment for all citizens but especially those of dispossessed communities and underserved populations.

With inputs from PTI