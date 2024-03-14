Nari Nyay: Rahul Gandhi unveils 5 more guarantees
The Congress leader, out on a cross-country Nyay Yatra, announced new measures to empower women and protect their interests
In a bid to prioritise women's rights and empowerment, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced five Nari Nyay guarantees during a women's rally in Maharashtra's Dhule district.
The five schemes under the Nari Nyay initiative are:
Mahalakshmi
Aadhi aabaadi, poora haq
Shakti ka samman
Adhikar maitri
Savitri Bai Phule hostels
The official Congress handle teased the promise and the plan yesterday on X:
1. Mahalakshmi
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated the party's dedication to women's welfare, emphasising the Mahalakshmi guarantee to deposit Rs 1 lakh annually into the bank accounts of impoverished women.
2. Aadhi aabaadi, poora haq (50% population, 100% rights)
Congress stressed the principle of 'Aadhi aabadi poora haq', advocating for gender equality through a 50 per cent quota for women in government jobs.
3. Shakti ka samman (respect for women workers)
Additionally, Rahul Gandhi vowed to double the Central government's budgetary allocation for ASHA workers, women employed in anganwadis and those involved in mid-day meal schemes.
4. Adhikar maitri (rights advocacy)
Emphasising the importance of education and advocacy, Gandhi proposed the appointment of nodal officers to educate women about their rights and assist them in legal battles.
5. Savitri Bai Phule hostels
The last item on the Congress' Nari Nyay agenda is the establishment of Savitribai Phule hostels for women in every district across the country, aiming to provide safe and supportive living spaces.
Addressing the crowd as part of his ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on 13 March, Gandhi first outlined the key initiatives aimed at uplifting underprivileged women if his party comes to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Today's Nashik stop saw Gandhi and Congress stalwart Jairam Ramesh elaborating on these guarantees and outlining five more—this time promising justice to farmers (Kisan Nyay).
The Congress campaign for the Lok Sabha elections ahead has upheld the same central tenet as Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra — justice, as promised to all citizens in the "first pillar" of the Preamble to the Constitution of India.
So far the Congress has in the last few days highlighted campaigns with five guarantees each for Yuva Nyay (justice for youth) and Nari Nyay (justice for women), as well as six promises of Adivasi Nyay (justice for the indigenous tribes of India) — a total of 16 so far, with promise of give more to come for farmers (Kisan Nyay) today, 14 March, aligning with the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Delhi today.
With these initiatives, the Congress campaign promises a more inclusive and equitable society, prioritising the rights of minorities and empowerment for all citizens but especially those of dispossessed communities and underserved populations.
With inputs from PTI
