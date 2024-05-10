What is stopping PM from probing 'Adani, Ambani' allegation, asks Jairam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accusation of the Congress party being supplied "cash loaded in tempos" and calling it "chori ka maal" begs the question why the PM took no action against the so called black money, Congress MP and general-secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Friday.

Days after the prime minister accused the Congress of having a "deal" with "(Mukesh) Ambani and (Gautam) Adani", Ramesh said the prospect of losing elections, and likelihood of an investigation into the allegations have unnerved Modi.

"On 8 May 2024 the PM accused Adani and Ambani of supplying the opposition with bags of cash, transported in tempos, describing the alleged cash as 'chori ka maal.' This unexpected attack on India's 'top wealth creators' raises several questions," Ramesh said in a statement.

He questioned how the PM knew that Adani and Ambani supplied bags of cash loaded in tempos. "If he has this knowledge, why has he not done anything about it? What has prevented him from using his pet investigative agencies against Adani and Ambani if he has such detailed and actionable information?" he asked.

Ramesh said the Congress party and particularly Rahul Gandhi have long questioned the PM's close relationship with Adani and other "monopolists".

"In 2023, we asked the PM 100 pointed questions under the Hum Adani ke Hain Kaun (HAHK) series. Is the PM now breaking his long silence with a confession to the nation about receiving bags of cash in tempos?" he asked.