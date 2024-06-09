Nitish Kumar’s last hurrah

He famously lost the election in 1977 despite the anti-Indira Gandhi wave sweeping the country after Emergency had been lifted. He did not give up, not even after a string of electoral losses.

Nitish was one of the young Turks who went against the wishes of V.P. Singh to instal Lalu Prasad Yadav as chief minister in 1989. They fell out soon enough, and in 1994, he parted company with Lalu, vowing to oust him. He and George Fernandes aligned with the BJP, and joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government under Vajpayee.

"It took him ten years, four elections and an alliance with the ideologically antagonistic BJP to wrest Bihar from Lalu," (in 2005), notes Sankarshan Thakur in his book Single Man: The Life and Times of Nitish Kumar of Bihar.

People often talk about Nitish’s patience. His face is a mask, giving little away. Between 2005 and 2013, ‘sushashan babu’ earned a reputation for good governance. He also got around a fair bit — a trade trip to China in 2011, for example, and interactions with the likes of Bill Gates, Amartya Sen, Meghnad Desai, George Yeo and Nicholas Stern.

He didn’t quit the NDA government in 2002 (after the Gujarat riots), but made no secret of his dislike of Narendra Modi. He finally broke away from the NDA in 2013 in a futile bid to stop Modi from becoming the prime minister.