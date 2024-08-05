Wayanad Landslides: Left files breach of privilege notices against Amit Shah

Both the CPI(M) and the CPI have filed breach of privilege notices against Union home minister Amit Shah, accusing him of misleading the Rajya Sabha about the Kerala government's response to early warnings before the Wayanad landslides, which claimed over 385 lives.

During a discussion on the Wayanad landslides in Rajya Sabha, Shah accused the Kerala government of ignoring warnings issued through 23–26 July, a claim denied by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. CPI(M) MP V. Sivadasan and CPI floor leader P. Sandhosh Kumar submitted separate notices seeking action against Shah.

Sandhosh Kumar, in his notice, states that Shah's statements were false and aimed at politicising the tragedy, thereby misleading the House and the public. The notice requests that privilege proceedings be initiated against Amit Shah for this breach.

He also lists in detail the chronology of the IMD projections and forecasts from 23 July to 30 July:

23 July 2024:

IMD forecast: Very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe on 25 July.

IMD alert: Yellow alert for 23–24 July, orange alert for 25 July, yellow alert for 26–27 July.

24 July 2024:

IMD forecast: Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over Kerala and Mahe for the next five days.

IMD alert: Yellow alert for 24–27 July, green (no warning) for 28 July.

25 July 2024:

IMD forecast: Heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places over Kerala and Mahe.

IMD alert: Yellow alert for 25–29 July.

26 July 2024: