Wayanad landslides: Death toll hits 387 as search efforts enter day 7

Rescue operations entered the seventh day on Monday, 5 August when the toll in Kerala’s worst natural calamity touched 387, while180 people still missing after the massive landslides and floods in Wayanad last week.

The over 1,500-strong rescue team comprising personnel from all three defence forces, NDRF, SDRF, police, fire service and volunteers began searches early on Monday morning in the four worst-affected areas of Chooralmala, Vellarimala, Mundakayam, and Punchiri Padam.

With numerous bodies that are unidentified, anxious relatives and friends continue to crowd at hospitals where the bodies are brought and kept.

To make the situation more grim and distressful, a significant number of dismembered body parts have also been recovered from the debris and authorities are doing DNA tests on them.