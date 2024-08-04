Siddaramaiah appreciates flow of assistance from Karnataka to Wayanad

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday, 3 August, appreciated the movement of aid and assistance from his state to support and help those impacted by the landslide crisis at Wayanad in Kerala.

The Chief Minister's Office in a statement noted: "CM Siddaramaiah congratulated all the humanitarian organisations for providing relief materials, medical equipment, and other assistance to Wayanad."

The industrialists of the state and private organisations have also come forward to help in various ways.

The Mysuru district administration, along with a team of doctors, has provided 15 freezer boxes, four tractor-mounted compressors, jackhammers, 15 emergency light systems, 40 stretchers, 288 gumboots, five steel cutters, ten gas cutters, bottles of sanitisers, medicines, among other essential articles.