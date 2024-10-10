Nobel laureate Han Kang: Chronicler of human fragility and resilience

South Korean author and poet Han Kang, who came to global prominence with her unsettling novel The Vegetarian (2015) — about a woman seeking to reclaim her agency through her food choices, but coming to grief in an insensitive and exploitative patriarchal society — was on Thursday, 10 October, awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature 2024 'for her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life'.

'In her oeuvre, Han Kang confronts historical traumas and invisible sets of rules and, in each of her works, exposes the fragility of human life. She has a unique awareness of the connections between body and soul, the living and the dead, and in her poetic and experimental style has become an innovator in contemporary prose,' the Swedish Academy said in the award citation.

The choice of Han, who is the 117th recipient overall of the top literary award, the 18th woman winner, and the second South Korean Nobel laureate after president Kim Dae-jung — who won the Peace Prize in 2000 — indicates that the selection committee cast its eyes wider this year, after choosing Norwegian litterateur Jon Fosse 'for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable' last year.