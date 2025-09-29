North Kolkata pandal enchants young minds with magical tribute to Leela Majumdar

As the rhythms of dhak and the colours of festivity fill Kolkata, the lively streets of Kashi Bose Lane in north Kolkata have unveiled a pandal that enchants both children and adults alike, promising a journey into wonder and celebration.

This year, the organisers have crafted a tribute to the celebrated Bengali author Leela Majumdar, renowned for her enchanting short stories for children, weaving together literature and art in a captivating spectacle.

Families are being encouraged to bring their children to witness the magical storytelling world brought alive through intricately decorated themes and installations. Every corner of the pandal reflects the whimsical charm of Majumdar’s imagination, transporting visitors into her beloved tales filled with adventure, humor, and moral lessons.