North Kolkata pandal enchants young minds with magical tribute to Leela Majumdar
Every corner of the pandal captures the celebrated author’s whimsical imagination, immersing visitors in her adventurous and heartwarming tales
As the rhythms of dhak and the colours of festivity fill Kolkata, the lively streets of Kashi Bose Lane in north Kolkata have unveiled a pandal that enchants both children and adults alike, promising a journey into wonder and celebration.
This year, the organisers have crafted a tribute to the celebrated Bengali author Leela Majumdar, renowned for her enchanting short stories for children, weaving together literature and art in a captivating spectacle.
Families are being encouraged to bring their children to witness the magical storytelling world brought alive through intricately decorated themes and installations. Every corner of the pandal reflects the whimsical charm of Majumdar’s imagination, transporting visitors into her beloved tales filled with adventure, humor, and moral lessons.
The pandal committee has meticulously curated exhibits inspired by her works, with colorful murals, life-sized figures, and interactive displays designed to spark curiosity and wonder in young minds. From mythical adventures to heartwarming narratives, each installation serves as a reminder of Majumdar’s immense contribution to Bengali children’s literature.
Local residents and visitors alike are praising the pandal for blending tradition with education and creativity, making it a must-visit for families this festive season. “It’s wonderful to see children not only enjoying the festival but also being introduced to the rich literary heritage of Bengal,” said a visitor.
With the beats of dhak resonating through the streets and the aroma of festive delicacies wafting in the air, Kashi Bose Lane’s Durga Puja pandal stands out as a celebration of culture, literature, and the joyous imagination of childhood.
Parents and guardians are urged not to miss this enchanting experience, where the magic of Durga Puja meets the timeless tales of Leela Majumdar, inspiring the next generation of young readers and dreamers.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines