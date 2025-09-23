Puja buzz meets rain fury: Kolkata submerged after record showers

Kolkata woke up to a deluge on Tuesday, 23 September, after an unprecedented spell of overnight rain threw life out of gear across the city and its adjoining areas.

According to local media report, at least seven people have died in Kolkata and its surrounding areas following the overnight downpour, which caused severe flooding and multiple electrocution incidents. The incessant rain has also disrupted electricity and internet services across large parts of the city and its suburbs.

Knee-deep water inundated large stretches of roads, disrupting traffic and flooding homes, while the city braced for yet another round of heavy showers in the coming days — just weeks ahead of Durga Puja, Bengal’s biggest festival.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the downpour to a low-pressure system over the northeast Bay of Bengal, which is expected to intensify and bring further rainfall across several districts of south Bengal.

Record rainfall in parts of Kolkata

According to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), the southern and eastern neighbourhoods bore the brunt of the torrential rain. Garia Kamdahari alone recorded an astonishing 332 mm of rain within just a few hours. Jodhpur Park followed closely with 285 mm, while Kalighat registered 280 mm. Topsia received 275 mm, Ballygunge 264 mm, and Thantania in north Kolkata 195 mm.