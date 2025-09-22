Maharashtra: Torrential rains in Latur, Dharashiv leave 2 dead; dozens rescued
Heavy rains trigger dam overflows as Army deployed, authorities urge caution in flood-affected villages
Relentless rainfall has wreaked havoc across parts of Maharashtra, with the districts of Latur and Dharashiv facing severe flooding, casualties, evacuations, and widespread disruption. Authorities have issued safety advisories and launched rescue operations as rivers and dams reached dangerous levels.
In Latur, one person died and several areas were affected by the overflowing of irrigation projects and rivers. Anita Maruti Rathod, aged 38, from Sangvi, was killed after being struck by lightning. In a separate incident, 42-year-old Dayanand Sambhaji Boyane was swept away by floodwaters in Katejavalga but was successfully rescued.
“Latur district recorded 15.6 mm of rainfall on Sunday. So far this month, the district has received 142 per cent of its average September rainfall,” said an official. The average monthly rainfall is 132.7 mm, but Latur has already recorded 188.8 mm. Since 1 June, total rainfall has reached 657.7 mm, against the annual average of 747.3 mm.
Medium and minor irrigation projects in the district — including Manjara, Terna, Rena, and Tavarja — have reached full capacity. Water discharge currently stands at 27,166 cusecs from Manjara and 22,621 cusecs from Terna.
“As rainfall continues in the catchment areas, inflows are expected to rise further. On Monday afternoon, water discharge from the Manjara Dam, which supplies Latur city, rose to 18,000 cusecs from 8,735 cusecs the previous day,” the official added.
The Latur District Disaster Management Authority has issued a public advisory urging residents, particularly those living near rivers and tributaries, to remain cautious. “People are advised to avoid entering riverbeds, to safeguard livestock and valuables, and to avoid flood-prone areas,” the official said.
In Panchincholi (Nilanga) and Chakur, the walls of two houses collapsed, though no injuries were reported. Projects at Manjara, Lower Terna, Renapur, Kharola, Javalga, and Tavarja are currently overflowing, and all 27 local storage reservoirs (sathwan talao) have reached full capacity. Several roads and bridges have been submerged, halting vehicular movement in the area.
In neighbouring Dharashiv district, heavy rainfall claimed the life of a 70-year-old woman and prompted the evacuation of over 60 residents, with the Indian Army called in to assist with rescue operations.
Additionally, Devganabai Ware died due to waterlogging in her home in Chincoli village, located in Bhum taluka, around 240 km from Latur.
“Evacuation efforts have so far rescued 67 stranded individuals from several villages, including Tambewadi (6), Leet (1), Leeda (7), Lakhi (21), Devgaon (28), and Rui (13),” an official said. Evacuations are ongoing in Ghat Pimpri, Vanegavhan, and Vadner villages.
A helicopter airlifted 28 stranded residents from Devgaon before having to return to base due to deteriorating weather conditions.
Heavy rainfall has continued since Sunday across multiple talukas of Dharashiv, including Tuljapur, Paranda, Bhum, Kalamb, and Omerga. Bhum recorded the highest rainfall at 132 mm. An Army unit comprising approximately 60 soldiers has been deployed in the Paranda area to support ongoing rescue and relief efforts.
With PTI inputs
