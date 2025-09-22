Modi’s Rs 1,600-cr an injustice, Punjab needs comprehensive package: Rahul

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday renewed his demand for a special comprehensive relief package for flood-ravaged Punjab, calling the Rs 1,600-crore aid announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi grossly inadequate.

“Punjab has suffered losses of nearly Rs 20,000 crore due to the floods. In such a situation, the initial relief package of Rs 1,600 crore announced by the Prime Minister is an injustice to the people of Punjab. Millions of homes have been destroyed, crops over more than 4 lakh acres have been ruined, and a large number of animals have been swept away,” Gandhi wrote on X.