Flood-hit Punjab shifts the burden onto farmers

Punjab’s crops may have been washed away by floods, but politics has dug in. As the water slowly recedes from villages and farmlands, volunteers who provided relief are also preparing to leave. Throughout the crisis, the state government was barely present — and little has changed since. The people have largely been left to cope on their own.

Going back home is proving difficult for many families, as hundreds of roads are damaged, some rendered completely unusable. Those who have managed to get back, find their homes reduced to rubble. Even where structures are still standing, making them liveable is a struggle. The stench of stagnant water and rot is likely to linger for weeks. Adding to their misery is the threat of waterborne diseases, with early reports of outbreaks already surfacing.

The fields present the gravest problem. Large stretches of farmland remain submerged, the kharif crop is already lost and prospects of sowing the rabi crop are uncertain.

Initially, the state government announced compensation of Rs 6,800 per acre for the damage, later revising it to Rs 20,000 peracre just before PM Modi’s visit — perhaps in an attempt to highlight Punjab’s financial burden before the Centre. Farmer organisations remain deeply dissatisfied — they say the relief falls far short of actual losses. Their demands range from Rs 50,000–70,000 per acre.

Compounding the crisis, Punjab — like other non-BJP ruled states — has not implemented the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). This means farmers have no safety net in the form of crop insurance.