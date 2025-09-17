Crisis demands bolder response: Rahul writes to PM Modi on Punjab floods

Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging a swift assessment of the devastation caused by floods in Punjab and the announcement of a comprehensive relief package.

Gandhi criticised the Union government’s announcement of Rs 1,600 crore in initial relief, describing it as inadequate.

“The Rs 1,600 crore initial relief announced by the Union government does grave injustice to the people of Punjab. Estimates suggest that the state has suffered a loss of at least 20,000 crore. This crisis demands a bolder response. I request the government to facilitate a quick assessment of the damage and deliver a comprehensive relief package,” Gandhi wrote in his letter.

He said the floods have devastated the agrarian state, with over 4 lakh acres of paddy crop destroyed and more than 10 lakh animals lost. “Lakhs of people, mostly from marginalised communities, have lost their homes,” he claimed.

“The flood has also rendered vast tracts of land uncultivable in the near future. Even today, thousands of acres are submerged and villages remain cut off,” he said.