Punjab: When floods laid bare the failure of the state

They say adversity reveals the soul of a people — sometimes their finest steel, sometimes their darkest flaws. Punjab, long mocked and dismissed as a wasteland of drugs, dons and dharnas, a land abandoned by its own children in search of hope elsewhere, has once again stunned the cynics. When pushed to the edge, the state has shown its true mettle.

The last time the state witnessed floods on such a scale was in 1988. With all four of its rivers — Ravi, Beas, Sutlej and Ghaggar — in full spate, all 23 districts were affected. More than 2,000 villages were submerged, over 4.5 lakh acres of cropland damaged, nearly 5 lakh trees uprooted and losses estimated at Rs 20,000 crore.

It was the collective resolve, the grit, camaraderie and selfless service of the Punjabi people — the indomitable spirit of ‘Chardi Kala’ (optimism and enthusiasm) — that rose to combat this calamity.