Prime minister's relief plan becomes a puzzle for Punjab, Himachal

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the disaster-affected areas of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. During this visit, he announced financial assistance of Rs 1,600 crore for Punjab and Rs 1,500 crore for Himachal.

Having made the announcement, the PM left, but Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu cannot, for the life of him, understand in what form exactly this money will reach the state. Will it come directly as part of a relief package, or will it reach under different heads and different schemes?

The financial assistance announced by the Centre includes Rs 2 lakh per family to be given from the National Disaster Response Fund for families of those who lost their lives during the disaster. According to government figures, 370 people have died in the state owing to cloudbursts, sudden floods, landslides and excessive rainfall. The total expenditure under this head has been estimated at Rs 74 crore. Apart from this, the injured will be given Rs 50,000 per person.

It is important to mention here that the state received Central aid of Rs 2006.4 crore for the 2023 disaster in June 2025. The chief minister has also said the state does not have much resources to spare, so he has requested an increase in the state's borrowing limit by two per cent.

Sukhu also says the total financial loss to the state has crossed Rs 10,000 crore, so the Centre should provide direct help of at least Rs 5,000 crore for disaster relief.