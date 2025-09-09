Punjab floods: Death toll 51, compensation plan sparks political row

The death toll from the devastating floods in Punjab has risen to 51, with three additional fatalities reported in the past 24 hours, officials confirmed on Monday, 8 September. The floods have caused extensive damage, with crops across 1.84 lakh hectares affected and over 3.87 lakh people impacted across 15 districts.

In response to the widespread destruction, the Punjab Cabinet approved a compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre for crop losses and introduced a scheme titled ‘Jisda Khet, Usdi Ret’ (the one who owns the farm, owns the sand), allowing farmers to extract and sell sand deposited in their fields post-flooding.

The relief measures, however, have drawn sharp criticism from the Opposition. The Congress has rejected the compensation as inadequate and labelled the sand scheme a diversion of responsibility.

“Though the compensation announced remains quite meagre, the government must fix an early deadline to transfer it directly into accounts of farmers,” Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said, warning that delays could make the announcement “another AAP hoax”.

Warring argued that the losses incurred by farmers are far from routine, estimating the average damage at around Rs 50,000 per acre. He emphasised the long-term impact, noting that not only crops but the soil itself had been compromised, making it unfit for upcoming sowing seasons.

“This is not ordinary damage that can be compensated with Rs 20,000 per acre,” he said, reiterating his demand for Rs 50,000 per acre compensation. He also pointed out the lack of compensation for livestock and housing losses and raised concerns that the sand extraction scheme could open the door for exploitation.