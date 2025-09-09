Punjab floods: Death toll 51, compensation plan sparks political row
As Punjab rebuilds after one of its worst floods in recent history, debate over the adequacy of relief efforts continues
The death toll from the devastating floods in Punjab has risen to 51, with three additional fatalities reported in the past 24 hours, officials confirmed on Monday, 8 September. The floods have caused extensive damage, with crops across 1.84 lakh hectares affected and over 3.87 lakh people impacted across 15 districts.
In response to the widespread destruction, the Punjab Cabinet approved a compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre for crop losses and introduced a scheme titled ‘Jisda Khet, Usdi Ret’ (the one who owns the farm, owns the sand), allowing farmers to extract and sell sand deposited in their fields post-flooding.
The relief measures, however, have drawn sharp criticism from the Opposition. The Congress has rejected the compensation as inadequate and labelled the sand scheme a diversion of responsibility.
“Though the compensation announced remains quite meagre, the government must fix an early deadline to transfer it directly into accounts of farmers,” Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said, warning that delays could make the announcement “another AAP hoax”.
Warring argued that the losses incurred by farmers are far from routine, estimating the average damage at around Rs 50,000 per acre. He emphasised the long-term impact, noting that not only crops but the soil itself had been compromised, making it unfit for upcoming sowing seasons.
“This is not ordinary damage that can be compensated with Rs 20,000 per acre,” he said, reiterating his demand for Rs 50,000 per acre compensation. He also pointed out the lack of compensation for livestock and housing losses and raised concerns that the sand extraction scheme could open the door for exploitation.
“By letting the farmers lift sand from their land, the government has only passed on its own responsibility to them,” Warring said. “There is every chance that the sand mafia will exploit the farmers and will not let them earn anything from it.”
Despite the political row, officials confirmed that floodwaters have begun to recede in several affected villages. Around 23,015 individuals have been evacuated so far, and 123 relief camps are operational, sheltering 5,416 people.
The water level in the Pong Dam on the Beas river dropped to 1,390.74 feet on Monday evening, from 1,392.20 feet the previous day. Similarly, inflow and outflow rates have reduced. The Bhakra dam on the Sutlej river recorded 1,677.2 feet, with inflow at 57,414 cusecs and outflow at 65,000 cusecs.
Punjab revenue minister Hardeep Singh Mundian said damage to homes and livestock was still being assessed and complete data would be available once the floodwaters fully recede.
A total of 2,064 villages have been affected, with Gurdaspur district reporting the highest number at 329. In Kapurthala, the district administration continues relief operations. Veterinary teams are providing treatment to livestock, while feed and silage are being distributed by the agriculture department.
Ferozepur deputy commissioner Deepshikha Sharma instructed the health department to conduct anti-larva spraying to prevent mosquito breeding. A rural development campaign has also been launched to combat diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.
Education minister Harjot Singh Bains launched ‘Operation Rahat’ from Nangal — a 10-day relief and rehabilitation campaign focused on helping flood-affected families. He stated that nearly 20,000 government schools across the state had remained closed during the floods but were now being cleaned and would reopen for students on Tuesday, 9 September.
As Punjab works to rebuild after one of its worst floods in recent history, the debate over the adequacy of relief efforts continues alongside urgent recovery operations across the affected districts.
