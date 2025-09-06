Punjab floods: Death toll rises to 46, crop on 1.75 lakh hectares damaged

The death toll due to the devastating floods in Punjab has gone up to 46, while crops on 1.75 lakh hectares of land have been damaged in the deluge, officials said on Saturday.

Relief-and-rescue operations by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army, Border Security Force, Punjab Police and district authorities are underway on a war footing, they added.

Punjab is facing one of its worst floods in decades. The floods are a result of swollen rivers, such as the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi, along with seasonal rivulets, following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides, heavy rains in Punjab in recent days have intensified the situation, aggravating the challenges faced by residents.

The water level in the Pong dam marginally dipped to 1,394.19 feet on Saturday, though it remained four feet above its upper limit of 1,390 feet, the officials said.

The water level in the dam was 1,394.8 feet on Friday evening.

The water inflow also declined to 47,162 cusecs from 99,673 cusecs on Friday, while the outflow remained unchanged at 99,673 cusecs, according to the officials.

In case of the Bhakra dam, the water level was 1,678.14 feet as against 1,678.47 feet on Friday. The water inflow in the dam, built on the Sutlej river, stood at 62,481 cusecs and the outflow was 52,000 cusecs, the officials said.

Describing the floods as the worst in five decades, state Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said relentless rainfall in Punjab and neighbouring hill states have triggered widespread devastation, affecting almost 2,000 villages across all districts.