Floods drown Punjab, but its spirit stands tall

Disasters are not new to Punjab. The state has faced many hardships throughout its history, and each time it has stood strong with courage and determination. You don’t need to look back into history to understand this—the way Punjab is battling today’s floods is proof of its resilience.

This flood, however, is unlike anything Punjab has seen before. Major rivers like the Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej are overflowing. Small Rivers flowing down from Himachal and Jammu & Kashmir have also inundated many villages. Crops have been ruined, livestock has been lost, and a community known for its self-reliance is now forced to live in relief camps. Yet, the spirit with which the people of Punjab are confronting this crisis is extraordinary.

In most places, people look to the government first during floods. But Punjab didn’t wait. Help began flowing in from all directions almost immediately. Relief work, though, isn’t just about good intentions—it needs proper infrastructure, something usually available only with the government. At first, even in Punjab, ordinary people didn’t have such resources. But as floodwaters rose, they found their own ways.

For example, a steel workshop in Kapurthala quickly started making large boats to carry relief supplies. Today, government boats are visible everywhere in Punjab, but the number of boats managed through private efforts may actually be higher.

Groups like Khalsa Aid International are also on the ground. With global experience in relief work and access to critical equipment, they have become a vital part of Punjab’s fight against this disaster.

Langars are being prepared round the clock in gurdwaras and temples, and food is being delivered to those in need. In places where flood victims still have cooking facilities, all kinds of supplies are being provided. Punjab’s long tradition of helping others with its own resources has once again proved invaluable in this crisis.

Although Muslims form only a microscopic minority in Punjab, except in Malerkotla, their contribution has been remarkable. Relief efforts began from the Jama Masjid in Ludhiana, where Imam Usman Ludhianvi sent several truckloads of aid for the flood-hit areas. In Jalandhar, Naeem Khan, president of the Sunni Shahi Jama Masjid Committee, not only sent supplies but also chose not to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi on September 5. The funds set aside for the festival were instead used to support flood victims.