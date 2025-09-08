Punjab stood with us, now it’s our turn: Amanatullah Khan launches relief drive

With Punjab reeling under severe floods that have devastated entire villages, submerged crops, and swept away livestock, thousands of families have been rendered homeless. In response, Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a major relief effort from Delhi.

Khan has called upon residents of Jamia Nagar and nearby areas to unite for this humanitarian cause. Relief camps have been established across Okhla, including at Zakir Nagar Jama Masjid, Batla House Chowk (near the government school), Jamia Metro Station (close to Swatantrata Senani Fountain), and High Tension Khamba No. 1.

“These camps will serve as collection centres for aid,” Khan said. “We appeal to every household to contribute so that the people of Punjab can feel that the nation stands with them in this testing hour.”

Taking to social media, Khan highlighted Punjab’s history of standing with people across India in times of crisis. He reminded followers how Punjabis extended support to residents of Okhla and other parts of Delhi during difficult periods.