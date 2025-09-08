Punjab becomes accidental testing ground for flood-resistant maize

The devastating floods in Punjab have inadvertently turned parts of the state into a real-world testing ground for flood-resistant maize, offering valuable data to scientists aiming to rehabilitate 1.9 lakh hectares of damaged farmland.

The International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT) had already been conducting trials of 10 hybrid maize varieties at its Ludhiana site when the floods hit, inundating farmland across 1,400 villages. Among the trial crops, four hybrids had been specifically developed for water-logging tolerance.

“God is testing those hybrids,” said Dr B.M. Prasanna, managing director of Borlaug Institute for South Asia (BISA), speaking to reporters. “Within a few weeks, we will come to know the difference between a water-logging tolerance hybrid from a susceptible hybrid.”

The flooding occurred just two weeks after Punjab’s additional chief secretary reached out to CIMMYT-BISA, seeking the development of improved maize hybrids with three key characteristics: tolerance to water-logging, resistance to the fall armyworm pest, and improved water-use efficiency for summer planting, Prasanna noted.