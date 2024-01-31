Punjab: An irreversible exodus?

More women from Punjab are migrating overseas, legally or illegally, reveals a pioneering study by the Punjab Agriculture University (PAU), Ludhiana. Females (65 per cent) outnum- bered males (35 per cent) when it came to obtaining study visas, with higher scores that secure the required IELTS bands.

The study found that between 1991 and 2015, it was just the reverse, with male migrants outnumbering the women. However, ‘since 2016, when there has been an unabated flow of Punjabi migrants to foreign shores, women migrants have outnumbered men’.

The study also found that for the majority of male migrants, a work visa was the first choice, followed by a study visa, while female migrants chose to go abroad on a study visa followed by a spouse visa. This, too, over- turns the earlier trend when Punjabi women moved abroad only after marriage.

The research project titled, ‘A Study on Overseas Migration from Rural Punjab: Trends, Causes, and Consequences’, was led by professors Shalini Sharma, Manjeet Kaur and Amit Guleria from PAU’s department of economics and sociology. It was conducted between 2021 and 2023 and collected informa- tion from 9,500 households in 22 districts.

Among the migrants, more than 70 per cent were males, almost 60 per cent were under-30, and nearly eight per cent were under-20. Among male migrants, 43.15 per cent went on work visas and 33.73 per cent on study visas, while among female migrants 64.37 per cent went on study visas and 14.98 per cent on spouse visas. While the study focused on the period 1990 to 2022, it found that migration had spiked from 2016.