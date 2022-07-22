India celebrates election of 1st tribal woman as Prez but data says less than 3 in 10 graduate women find jobs

According to the government’s Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2020-21, less than three women graduates out of every 10 find a job in India. On the contrary, seven out of 10 male graduates are employed.

The Business Standard quoted a 2018 study- 'Indian Paradox: Rising Education, Declining Women’s Employment'- as saying that if a family has sufficient income, women often drop out of the workforce and become a part of the “stay at home” culture. The study also alleged that there are not fewer jobs for women, but women are often intentionally excluded from certain workplaces.