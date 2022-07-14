Unemployment situation in India remains grim, exposing Modi govt’s claims of economic revival

It has frustrated all hopes of rise in employment that the increase of 8 million jobs had created in the earlier two months in April and May. It clearly shows that India is on the path of economic recovery with fall in employment and rise in unemployment, a labour market distortion that needs urgent redressal.

There was an increase in unemployment by about 3 million in June, which, along with exit of workers from the labour force, caused a shrinkage of over 10 million in the total workforce. Mass exit of labour force has distorted the labour force participation rate (LPR) and caused it to shrink to the lowest level at 38.8 per cent from around 40 per cent in April and May.

If we exclude the lockdown period from March 24 to May 31, 2020, the LPR has been hovering in the range of 39.5 to 41 per cent, which has gone down to 38.8 per cent, a ‘sharp decline’ as rightly commented by CMIE’s Mahesh Vyas.

This shrinkage in the LPR to its worst in the last two years has held back the unemployment rate from rising sharply. But it is simply a distortion in the labour market, bringing more tribulations to the unemployed, though mathematically it may seem to many a good thing that unemployment rate did not rise sharply.

This mathematical fallacy does not represent the social reality at its worst, especially at a time when price rise and inflation have been creating havoc among the jobless with no earning.

It goes without saying that the fall in employment was really sharp on the one hand and deterioration in the principal labour market was equally sharp.

The ratio between the two is alarming. Labour market ratios worsened across rural and urban regions in June. It was more pronounced in the rural areas, where LPR fell from 41.3 per cent in May to 39.9 per cent in June. For urban areas it fell from 37.1 per cent to 36.7 per cent.