"Unemployment a natural outcome of our economic model"

However, Basole pointed out that employment is not the only problem, the problem is well-paid and dignified employment, which India’s private sector is not capable of producing for a population this big. Basole thinks to conquer the unemployment issue we need to question if an industrial revolution can happen in our capitalist society. He believes that industrialisation on the model of socialist countries is impossible to replicate in India because for that “the state will have to perpetrate violence on its people, which a democratic country like ours wouldn't and shouldn't do.”

Anupam agreed with Basole’s point that we need to question what kind of future, politics and model of development we want in our country if we want to solve the unemployment issue. But for that, he strongly believes we first need discussions, debates and acknowledgment on the national level that unemployment is a national disaster right now. He said, “We don’t have data anymore about anything because this government has destroyed the data measurement of our country too. But I remember statistics from NCRB that 3 people died by suicide every hour due to unemployment in 2018.”.

Anupam said, “In a country whose whole political rhetoric is about youth being the future, there's not as much conversation about unemployment as there should be. It's a model of development debate, what is our definition of progress?”

Noting that over 90% of our country’s population works in the informal sector, with aspirations to have a steady income, Anupam says that it is the public’s frustration with the public sector that takes violent turns during protests against paper leaks and schemes like Agnipath. “The stress of the whole economy is manifested through protests,” said he.

For a huge chunk of our population, public sector jobs are the only mode for any upward mobility in life. But when there are paper leaks and irregularities in railway exams, when buses are burnt due to anger against Agnipath, and when SSC qualified students are not posted on any jobs even after 3 years and resort to violence, only then the mainstream media gives them any attention, said Anupam.

Anupam also put blame on the Centre for using police machinery to curb protests instead of holding dialogue with the protestors with a solution-oriented approach, and for doing propaganda against those protesting. He warned that all this anger might manifest itself in the form of a youth movement that’s rooted in UP, Bihar and Purvanchal.