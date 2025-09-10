Punjab minister accuses Modi of ‘insulting Punjabi language’ at flood relief meeting

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of insulting the Punjabi language and the people of Punjab during his visit to the flood-hit state.

Cheema said the Rs 1,600-crore aid package announced by the Centre was “miserably meagre” and failed to match the scale of destruction caused by the state’s worst floods since 1988.

The prime minister conducted an aerial survey of affected areas earlier in the day, after which he announced financial assistance of Rs 1,600 crore, along with an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those seriously injured. He later chaired a review meeting in Gurdaspur to assess the situation.

Cheema alleged that during this meeting, Punjab cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Mundian directly told Modi that the aid amount was “meagre” and pressed for an interim relief package of Rs 20,000 crore.

According to Cheema, the prime minister’s reply amounted to belittling the Punjabi language. “Then the PM told him (Mundian), ‘Kya aapko Hindi samajh nahin aati? Aapko samajh nahin aata ke Rs 1,600 crore de diya (do you not understand Hindi? Do you not understand that Rs 1,600 crore has been given?),” Cheema alleged. “It means the PM insulted our mother language Punjabi, people of Punjab and Punjabiyat.”

The finance minister also criticised the timing and manner of Modi’s visit, pointing out that the prime minister came to Punjab almost 30 days after the floods struck. “He announced a meagre amount of Rs 1,600 crore. It is like oont ke muh mein jeera (cumin in a camel's mouth),” Cheema said, using a Hindi phrase to suggest the amount was negligible in comparison to the need.