Centre announces funds for flood-hit Punjab, Himachal Pradesh

The Central government on Tuesday announced a financial assistance package of Rs 1,600 crore for Punjab and Rs 1,500 crore for Himachal Pradesh to help with flood rehabilitation efforts while Opposition leaders criticised insufficient relief measures. Notably, Punjab had sought Central assistance to the tune of a minimum of Rs 20,000 crore against a projected loss of Rs 13,000 crore.

This comes as Punjab battles its worst deluge since 1988, and Himachal Pradesh continues to reel from a series of cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides triggered by an unusually intense monsoon.

In Himachal Pradesh, 370 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents between 20 June and 8 September, according to the state emergency operation centre. Among them, 205 deaths were directly due to natural disasters, including 43 from landslides, 17 from cloudbursts, and 9 from flash floods. An additional 165 deaths were due to road accidents, while 41 people remain missing.

As of Tuesday morning, 619 roads, including four national highways, remained closed. 1,748 power transformers and 461 water supply schemes were still disrupted.

The monsoon has severely impacted infrastructure and housing in the state, with 6,344 houses and 461 shops and factories either completely or partially damaged. Government and private lands have also suffered extensive losses. The estimated financial losses have already run into well over Rs 3,000 crore.

The Rs 1,500 crore financial assistance to Himachal Pradesh will include an advance release of the second instalment of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and support through PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.