Haryana floods: Surjewala blames govt inaction alongside nature’s wrath

As Haryana grapples with relentless floods and submerged towns, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday, 8 September, accused the Nayab Singh Saini government of compounding nature’s wrath with “incompetence and inaction”, turning the monsoon’s fury into a man-made calamity.

Surjewala, who recently toured many flood-affected areas, said the government had failed to take preventive measures despite early warnings of heavy monsoon rains. “This calamity is not solely due to nature, but also due to the administration’s failure to act,” he said.

Highlighting long-standing lapses, he added that flood control board meetings are held every year before the monsoon, with senior officials aware of vulnerable areas, drains, and embankments that need strengthening. Yet this year, no preparations were made: embankments were not reinforced, drains and canals were left uncleared, pumping sets were unavailable, and mock drills were never conducted.