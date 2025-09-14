Torrential rains unleash flash floods and landslides across Manipur

Heavy rains over the past 24 hours have triggered flash floods and landslides across several districts of Manipur, officials reported on Sunday, raising concerns over local safety and property damage.

Flooding has been particularly severe in parts of Imphal East, including Yaingangpokpi, Santikhongbal, and Sabungkhok Khunou, as well as in Imphal West areas such as Kakwa and Sagolband. Several houses and residential compounds in these neighborhoods have been partially or fully submerged due to the torrential downpour, leaving residents stranded in some locations.

Landslides have been reported from Awangkhul in Noney district, as well as from the hill districts of Senapati and Kamjong, where the continuous rainfall has destabilised slopes and triggered soil erosion.