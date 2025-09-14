Torrential rains unleash flash floods and landslides across Manipur
Authorities are keeping emergency response teams on standby to assist affected populations and mitigate further damage
Heavy rains over the past 24 hours have triggered flash floods and landslides across several districts of Manipur, officials reported on Sunday, raising concerns over local safety and property damage.
Flooding has been particularly severe in parts of Imphal East, including Yaingangpokpi, Santikhongbal, and Sabungkhok Khunou, as well as in Imphal West areas such as Kakwa and Sagolband. Several houses and residential compounds in these neighborhoods have been partially or fully submerged due to the torrential downpour, leaving residents stranded in some locations.
Landslides have been reported from Awangkhul in Noney district, as well as from the hill districts of Senapati and Kamjong, where the continuous rainfall has destabilised slopes and triggered soil erosion.
The water levels of major rivers in the state — including the Imphal, Nambul, and Iril — have risen significantly, although authorities confirmed that they have not yet reached critical or danger levels. The state Water Resources Department is closely monitoring river levels and assessing potential risks to nearby communities.
Weather officials noted that most regions in Manipur have recorded moderate to heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours, and forecasts indicate that the downpour is likely to continue throughout Sunday, potentially exacerbating flooding and landslide risks. Residents have been urged to exercise caution, particularly in low-lying and hilly areas prone to waterlogging and soil movement.
With PTI inputs