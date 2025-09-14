The PM’s visit, his first in the 29 months since ethnic clashes broke out on 3 May 2023, had generated some expectations — though a large section of the youth seem indifferent.

What are your expectations from the PM’s visit, one of them was asked by a regional TV channel. “None” was his prompt answer.

What about you? The question was put to another youth by the same interviewer. “I do not really care” was the response, with a shrug.

The visit, they felt, was a case of too little, too late.

A small group of protestors, among them some women dressed entirely in black, were kept at bay — and so the visit was allowed to pass off smoothly.

The PM has ticked a box. Now, over the next several months, nobody can say he hasn’t visited Manipur while he campaigns in Assam ahead of the 2026 assembly polls.

The road to Churachandpur, or, no dragons left to slay

In Manipur on Saturday, 13 September, the PM did meet carefully selected groups of displaced persons, dressed for the occasion — wearing a tall-feathered hat some might have found at odds with the folded hands of humility and apology — but he did not visit the actual ‘refugee camps’; the residents of the Churachandpur relief camps were brought to meet him. Several seemed unable to meet his eyes.

He made passing reference to problems related to infrastructure and connectivity — but held out no hope, made no promise, of helping the displaced to return home or find rehabilitation.

He referred to disruption in education and boasted of online classes — but made no mention of the schools that have been turned into relief camps for the displaced.

There was no reference to the suicides or of people dying because of unavailability of medicine or healthcare staff, or of students forced to secure admission in other states (those that that can afford it, that is).