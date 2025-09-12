Turbulent North-East awaits PM Modi’s visit; not just Manipur, Assam upset too

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office having planned a short flying visit to Manipur for him on Saturday, 13 September, a coordination committee of militant groups in the state has threatened to shut down the entire state — unless a dialogue is initiated for a lasting solution to the ethnic strife that exploded on the national stage on 3 May 2023. Meanwhile, Assam is witnessing massive protests by indigenous communities who wish to remind the PM of his promises made in 2014 — and are yet to be kept.

Campaigning for the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Modi had promised Scheduled Tribe (ST) status within six months to several communities if the BJP came to power. In Assam, these communities were the Ahom, Moran, Matak, Tea Tribe, Chutia and Koch-Rajbongshis.

The promise was repeated before the next elections, but is yet to be honoured. And now, with Assembly elections upcoming in 2026, the state has been witnessing sporadic protests by these communities since July. The Koch-Rajbongshis are also pressing for a separate 'Kamatapur' state.

Tinsukia also witnessed a massive protest on 3 September when the Moran community renewed its demand for ST status and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The demonstration, organised by the Moran Students’ Union, attracted over 20,000 people, according to media reports.