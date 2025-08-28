Assam’s identity crisis: history, fear and the politics of exclusion

Assam, one of India’s most beautiful and bounteous states, is today troubled and in turmoil. The reason for this is deep-rooted anxiety among the indigenous Assamese of being swamped by ‘outsiders’, mainly Bengali Muslims — often automatically branded Bangladeshis. The problem is, however, more complex.

Ahoms integrated the Brahmaputra valley and ruled from 1228-1826. They were migrants of Thai (Tai) origin — from Guizhou in South China who entered via Thailand and Shan lands of Burma. They retained their ‘foreign’ pride and religion for almost three centuries before assimilating into Hinduism.

The question of who is a foreigner and who is not, therefore, depends largely on one’s viewpoint. Ironically, while we celebrate their victories — like Lachit Borphukan’s famous defeat of the Mughals in 1671 — we overlook the fact that the Mughal general was Raja Ram Singh of Ajmer, a Hindu.

The turning point came in 1826 when the British drove away the Burmese who had occupied ‘Assam’, defeated the remnants of the Ahoms and annexed new lands and people like the Kacharis and Jaintiyas. Soon thereafter, the British put in place a deliberate policy of settling ‘mainland’ (central) Indians to exploit the land and resources of this region.

Assam, part of the mammoth Bengal Presidency, soon saw educated Bengali babus fill teaching and administrative posts while Bengali peasants expanded cultivation. In 1874, Sylhet, one of the densely populated eastern districts of Bengal, was merged with Assam to form one integrated Chief Commissioner's Province with Shillong as its capital.

Neither the Sylheti-Bengalis (largely Muslims) nor the Assamese, mainly Hindus, liked this but both had to swallow it. Obviously, movement and settlement within this ‘joint province’ was totally unhindered and the century-old settlers get hyper when the ‘outsider’ question is raised.

With British tea plantations flourishing, oil being found at Digboi in 1889, and new coal mines and other resources opening up, the British got in truckloads of migrant labour from Bihar, central India and Nepal to Assam’s tea plantations and coal mines, severely neglecting the local Assamese. A famine in Nagaon saw their numbers fall further. Today’s tensions are rooted in these colonial misdeeds.