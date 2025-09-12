People of Assam deserve better, they will get it after 2026 polls: Gaurav Gogoi

Gogoi, who also serves as president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, lamented that the chief minister has been at the center of 'countless ignominious episodes' that have repeatedly embarrassed the state.

He recollected an instance when the chief minister had claimed that he saw Rahul Gandhi's "body double" during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

"The latest flop show is even bigger than 'RG's body double'. The people of Assam deserve better — and they will get better in 2026," he declared.

On Thursday, Sarma had said that the report of Assam Police's Special Investigation Team probing the alleged Pakistani links of Gogoi and family contains serious allegations, which he described as a matter of "deep concern".

"I will raise the matter in the cabinet and discuss it with my ministerial colleagues," the chief minister had said.

Sarma stated that the report’s findings would soon be unveiled in accordance with the legal process, promising to disclose as much to the media as possible while safeguarding sensitive, confidential details.

With PTI inputs