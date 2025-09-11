Rahul Gandhi, Gogoi flag police lathi charge on protestors in Bihar, Assam
With elections looming in both states, the protests take on heightened political significance
Violent confrontations between police and protesters have erupted in both Assam and Bihar, with allegations of excessive force being used against demonstrators calling for their rights.
In Assam, protesters demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Koch-Rajbongshi community were met with a lathi charge by police during a torchlight procession on Wednesday.
In Bihar, Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders have criticised the NDA government after police baton-charged protesters in Patna, where various groups were demanding either job security or the release of recruitment exam results.
Both incidents have garnered widespread attention, prompting responses from local political leaders and national figures. With elections looming in both states, these protests have taken on heightened political significance.
In Assam's Dhubri district, the All Koch-Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRSU) called for a 12-hour bandh following a police crackdown on a torchlight procession held on Wednesday night. The protesters were demanding ST status for the Koch-Rajbongshi community, a longstanding demand in the region.
Police allegedly used excessive force when the procession was stopped in Golakganj, with several protesters, including women, reportedly injured. The Assam government responded by suspending the officer-in-charge of Golakganj police station and withdrawing the OC of Gauripur police station.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sent minister Jayanta Malla Barua to the region to assess the situation. An inquiry has been ordered, with a report due in five days.
Opposition leaders, including Assam Congress Gaurav Gogoi, have condemned the police action, accusing the state government of neglecting demands of indigenous communities.
In Bihar, the police’s heavy-handed response to multiple protests in Patna has sparked outrage, with Gandhi condemning the NDA government after videos surfaced of police baton-charging protesters demanding either the release of recruitment results for teaching positions or the reinstatement of suspended land surveyors.
Gandhi's post in Hindi on X read: "When employment is asked for, one gets lathis. Instead of rights, one gets atrocities. This time, the youth of Bihar will show this 'goonda' government its real place — the countdown has begun."
The violence came amid growing frustration over job insecurity in Bihar, especially among the youth. Gandhi's comments pointed to the larger issue of unemployment and government accountability. The protests, which have gained momentum ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, have resonated with a large section of the youth who feel the state government has failed to deliver on promises related to employment and fair recruitment processes.
In a similar vein, Congress MP and general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed her condemnation of the police brutality against contract workers in Bihar who had gathered at the BJP office to voice their demands.
She tweeted: "The brutal police lathi-charge on contract workers who went to the BJP office in Bihar with their demands can’t be condemned enough. A government that tortures youth instead of offering employment opportunities has no right to stay in power. This time, the youth of Bihar will seize their rights and teach the JD(U)-BJP government a lesson."
The youth of Bihar, who have been protesting for months over employment concerns, are growing increasingly frustrated with the lack of progress. The state's land surveyors had been on strike for two weeks to protest against their suspension. At the same time, job aspirants for teaching roles have been demanding the release of supplementary results of a recruitment exam, which has left many in a state of limbo regarding their career prospects.
The protests have attracted significant attention as Assembly elections approach in Bihar, with opposition leaders seizing the opportunity to criticise the NDA government. Both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi have accused the government of failing to meet the needs of the state's youth, highlighting how the use of force against protesters only further exacerbates the frustrations of the public.
With PTI inputs
