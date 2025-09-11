Rahul Gandhi, Gogoi flag police lathi charge on protestors in Bihar, Assam

Violent confrontations between police and protesters have erupted in both Assam and Bihar, with allegations of excessive force being used against demonstrators calling for their rights.

In Assam, protesters demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Koch-Rajbongshi community were met with a lathi charge by police during a torchlight procession on Wednesday.

In Bihar, Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders have criticised the NDA government after police baton-charged protesters in Patna, where various groups were demanding either job security or the release of recruitment exam results.

Both incidents have garnered widespread attention, prompting responses from local political leaders and national figures. With elections looming in both states, these protests have taken on heightened political significance.

In Assam's Dhubri district, the All Koch-Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRSU) called for a 12-hour bandh following a police crackdown on a torchlight procession held on Wednesday night. The protesters were demanding ST status for the Koch-Rajbongshi community, a longstanding demand in the region.

Police allegedly used excessive force when the procession was stopped in Golakganj, with several protesters, including women, reportedly injured. The Assam government responded by suspending the officer-in-charge of Golakganj police station and withdrawing the OC of Gauripur police station.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sent minister Jayanta Malla Barua to the region to assess the situation. An inquiry has been ordered, with a report due in five days.

Opposition leaders, including Assam Congress Gaurav Gogoi, have condemned the police action, accusing the state government of neglecting demands of indigenous communities.