Bihar: After 20 years of NDA rule, why are we still backward, Tejashwi asks

With Bihar Assembly elections around the corner, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav has launched a fierce attack on the state government, holding it responsible for two decades of misgovernance under chief minister Nitish Kumar, compounded by 11 years of NDA rule at the Centre.

In a long post on X, Yadav accused the ruling dispensation of failing Bihar’s youth and marginalised sections of society. “After 20 years in power, including 11 years as part of the NDA government, Bihar continues to languish in poverty and backwardness,” he said.

“Unemployment, mass migration, crumbling public services, and lack of industrial growth have pushed the state to the brink. The youth demand answers — and they will deliver a befitting verdict in the upcoming polls,” the RJD leader added.

Yadav emphasised Bihar’s chronic underperformance in economic indicators. Per capita income in Bihar remains lower than that of several African nations, according to Niti Aayog reports, despite India’s broader technological and economic progress.