Bihar SIR farce S2E1: ECI says ‘no complaints received’

At a press meet on 31 August, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera said 89 lakh complaints on irregularities during the recently concluded SIR (special intensive revision) in Bihar were submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI). All were rejected. The ECI, on the other hand, says it has not received a single complaint. And so, the plot thickens.

Some mediapersons wanted to know how the number of complaints exceeded the number of voters deleted — a ‘mere’ 65 lakh, by the ECI’s own admission.

Bihar Congress spokesperson Rajesh Rathore explains: “The number of complaints was not limited to deletions alone, it included discrepancies, errors and additions. In several cases, the same voter had to register more than one complaint for different reasons.”

Interestingly, the ECI diluted its own case by saying that the complaints were filed in the ‘wrong format’. How did it know, since, by its own admission, no complaints had been received?

While conceding that he couldn’t confirm that all 89 lakh complaints were filed using the correct form, Rathore also said the ECI was making excuses to dodge charges of irregularities in the SIR exercise. As per the ECI, Form 6 is for adding new names (usually first-time voters), Form 7 is for objections or deletions and Form 8 is for corrections or transposition of electoral roll details. Submitting a complaint on plain paper might well be all the ECI needs to refuse to register genuine voters who were left out of the electoral rolls.

Khera was emphatic: “Booth Level Agents (BLAs) had filed objections on behalf of voters whose names were deleted and submitted them to the District Election Officers (DEOs).”